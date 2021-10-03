VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

Get VSE alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Sidoti initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

VSEC stock opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.70. VSE has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.46 million. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. VSE’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 9.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 28,502 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VSE by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VSE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in VSE by 16.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VSE (VSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.