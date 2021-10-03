Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $180.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.86.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $174.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.97 and its 200 day moving average is $129.44. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. The firm had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 7.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 6.0% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

