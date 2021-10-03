West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

WTBA opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 36.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $74,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,362.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,389 shares of company stock worth $161,037 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 40.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

