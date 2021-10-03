Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.04

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 3269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.
JBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.
In other Janus International Group news, Director Roger Fradin sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $3,561,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 837,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,966 in the last quarter.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $162,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Janus International Group Company Profile (NYSE:JBI)
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
