Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.04

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 3269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

JBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Janus International Group news, Director Roger Fradin sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $3,561,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 837,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,966 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $162,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

