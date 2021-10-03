Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

EPM opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 93.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 80.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 51.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

