Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.87. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Hawkins by 0.7% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Hawkins by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Hawkins by 1.6% during the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 24,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Hawkins by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

