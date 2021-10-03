CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CX. Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.28.

CEMEX stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,915,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906,930 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CEMEX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,493,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,548,000 after acquiring an additional 85,464 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CEMEX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 303,804 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CEMEX by 19.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in CEMEX by 4.8% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 6,844,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,495,000 after acquiring an additional 315,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

