Head to Head Contrast: enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) vs. CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF)

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares enVVeno Medical and CVR Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enVVeno Medical $30,000.00 2,964.48 -$9.14 million ($7.54) -1.36 CVR Medical N/A N/A -$170,000.00 N/A N/A

CVR Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than enVVeno Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for enVVeno Medical and CVR Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares enVVeno Medical and CVR Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enVVeno Medical N/A -47.99% -43.78% CVR Medical N/A -11.88% 26.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®?, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.

CVR Medical Company Profile

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). Its CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic and low frequency sound wave analysis technology, which is designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. The company was founded on December 10, 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

