ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) versus MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Head-To-Head Comparison

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.6% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of ContextLogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ContextLogic and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion 1.32 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -0.91 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million 3.11 $7.02 million $0.50 53.12

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ContextLogic and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 2 7 5 0 2.21 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83

ContextLogic presently has a consensus target price of $16.19, indicating a potential upside of 202.66%. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus target price of $39.33, indicating a potential upside of 48.09%. Given ContextLogic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic -32.07% -296.87% -48.12% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -5.45% -2.05% -1.02%

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats ContextLogic on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

