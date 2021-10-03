Head to Head Analysis: Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) & Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 52.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.0% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Banco Bradesco and Washington Trust Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Washington Trust Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.01%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Washington Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 20.84% 16.96% 1.52% Washington Trust Bancorp 29.06% 13.93% 1.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Washington Trust Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion 1.72 $3.21 billion N/A N/A Washington Trust Bancorp $269.38 million 3.48 $69.83 million $4.00 13.55

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Trust Bancorp.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats Banco Bradesco on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial, residential and consumer lending activities, mortgage banking activities, deposit generation, cash management activities and direct banking activities, which include the operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services and customer support and sales. The Wealth Management Services segment includes investment management, financial planning, personal trust and estate services, including services as trustee, personal representative, custodian and guardian and institutional trust services are also provided, including fiduciary services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westerly, RI.

