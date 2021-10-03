Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) will report $140,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year sales of $780,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $650,000.00, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Clene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clene by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNN opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.02. Clene has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 15.08, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

