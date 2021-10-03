UBS Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €92.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €92.00 ($108.24) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €96.00 ($112.94).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €78.78 ($92.68) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €82.92 and a 200 day moving average price of €89.62.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

