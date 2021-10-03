Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,700 by UBS Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on Unilever in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on Unilever in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on Unilever in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,277.27 ($55.88).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,973 ($51.91) on Friday. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock has a market cap of £102.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,049.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,154.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 18,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,003,336.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

