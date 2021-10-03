FY2023 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Reduced by Capital One Financial

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.17.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist cut their price target on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

APA stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,297,000 after buying an additional 1,133,598 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of APA by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

