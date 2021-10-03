Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 927 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 927 ($12.11) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 595 ($7.77) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 833.67 ($10.89).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 703.80 ($9.20) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 763.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,576.58. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a PE ratio of -2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester bought 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

