boohoo group (LON:BOO) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

BOO has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of boohoo group to a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of boohoo group to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 447.78 ($5.85).

LON BOO opened at GBX 213.70 ($2.79) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.68. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 207.60 ($2.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 378.90 ($4.95). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 267.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 304.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.69.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

