WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 185.1% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.85. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,957,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 1,245.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 69,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 64,380 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2,896.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,377 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

