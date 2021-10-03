WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 185.1% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.85. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.
See Also: What is intrinsic value?
