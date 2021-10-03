Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Gap Down to $17.59

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.59, but opened at $17.13. Weber shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 5,040 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

About Weber (NYSE:WEBR)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

