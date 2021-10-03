Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Gap Down to $18.41

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.41, but opened at $16.86. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 669 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPRO shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $564.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 44,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $820,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 135,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,777. 13.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 514.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 214,179 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

