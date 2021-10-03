World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Shares Gap Down to $33.62

Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.62, but opened at $32.23. World Fuel Services shares last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 2,874 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INT shares. Bank of America lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

