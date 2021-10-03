Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Down to $8.23

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.23, but opened at $7.96. Sharecare shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 2,142 shares trading hands.
SHCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67.
About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.
Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.