Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $19.92, but opened at $19.32. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 1,814 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $70,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,174 shares of company stock worth $2,495,309. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $590.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.30.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after buying an additional 205,950 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 36,724 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 590.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 60,218 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.