Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000.

NASDAQ ACAH opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

