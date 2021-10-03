Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Up 67.5% in September

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the August 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ANY opened at $5.97 on Friday. Sphere 3D has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $216.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the second quarter worth about $56,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the second quarter worth about $2,362,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

