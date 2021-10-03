Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 327.2% from the August 31st total of 304,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,088,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

