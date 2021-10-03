Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $93.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.42. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.09.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 88.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Flotek Industries will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,840,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 156,337 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,387,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 144,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

