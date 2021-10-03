NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 275 ($3.59).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 222.90 ($2.91) on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 227 ($2.97). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 213.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 204.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.