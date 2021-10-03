Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PBFS stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Pioneer Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBFS. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 56.6% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 671,900 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 12.4% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 844,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 93,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 560,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

