ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Head to Head Analysis

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ShotSpotter and Duck Creek Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter 0 2 4 0 2.67 Duck Creek Technologies 0 1 8 0 2.89

ShotSpotter currently has a consensus target price of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 37.88%. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus target price of $52.78, indicating a potential upside of 19.92%. Given ShotSpotter’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ShotSpotter is more favorable than Duck Creek Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.6% of ShotSpotter shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ShotSpotter and Duck Creek Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter 0.33% 2.92% 1.57% Duck Creek Technologies -13.26% -2.36% -2.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ShotSpotter and Duck Creek Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter $45.73 million 9.51 $1.23 million $0.16 232.69 Duck Creek Technologies $211.67 million 27.39 -$29.93 million ($0.11) -400.09

ShotSpotter has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Duck Creek Technologies. Duck Creek Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ShotSpotter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ShotSpotter beats Duck Creek Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. The company also provides Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver accurate quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate rapid analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, it offers Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates critical financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business. The company serves insurance carriers and leaders. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

