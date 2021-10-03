Analysts Expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Brokerages expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to post $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $7.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.