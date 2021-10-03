Head-To-Head Comparison: Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) vs. N-able (NYSE:NABL)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) and N-able (NYSE:NABL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

14.3% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Golden Nugget Online Gaming and N-able’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Nugget Online Gaming $91.12 million 15.67 $25.20 million N/A N/A N-able N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Golden Nugget Online Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than N-able.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Nugget Online Gaming and N-able’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Nugget Online Gaming N/A -17.39% 28.37% N-able N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and N-able, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Nugget Online Gaming 0 2 1 0 2.33 N-able 0 0 5 0 3.00

Golden Nugget Online Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. N-able has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.63%. Given Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Nugget Online Gaming is more favorable than N-able.

Summary

Golden Nugget Online Gaming beats N-able on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc. provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.