Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBBY. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.93.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.