First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 182.69% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:FWBI opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.51. First Wave BioPharma has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave BioPharma, Inc engages in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. Its product portfolio is built around the following proprietary technologies: niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

