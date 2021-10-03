Verano’s (VRNOF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 268.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Verano in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Verano to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Verano in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Verano stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. Verano has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

