Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Buy Rating for Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

STRO stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $891.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%. The business had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

