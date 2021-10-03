Truist Securiti Weighs in on Penn Virginia Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist raised their price target on Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $29.20 on Friday. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 6.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 20.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 19.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

