Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $337.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $214,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.