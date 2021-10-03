Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halma’s FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Halma stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. Halma has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 0.74.

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

