Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 392.6% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Otsuka stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. Otsuka has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17.

OTSKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

