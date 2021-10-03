Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.99 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.15 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS.

FDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.80.

FDS opened at $394.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $400.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,845. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

