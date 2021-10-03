Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Update

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OLCLY stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.79 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.37. Oriental Land has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $34.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oriental Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

