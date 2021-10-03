Cowen Lowers Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to Market Perform

Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $375.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $400.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $396.03.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $347.80 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.98. The firm has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

