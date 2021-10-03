JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers HP (NYSE:HPQ) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.63.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34. HP has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Amundi acquired a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,097,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,975,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HP by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in HP by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $102,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

