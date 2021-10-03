Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. of Pennsylvania is the mid-tier holding company for Prudential Savings Bank. Prudential Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank. “

PBIP opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. Prudential Bancorp has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $15.95.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million. Research analysts expect that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Prudential Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBIP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 76.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

