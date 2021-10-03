OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.49.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $134.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

