Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Hits New 1-Year High at $230.00

Shares of Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 230 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 224.55 ($2.93), with a volume of 50449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228 ($2.98).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 215.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 204.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a GBX 5.97 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Apax Global Alpha’s previous dividend of $5.28. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Apax Global Alpha’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

