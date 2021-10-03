StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.26

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.26 and last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 116142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.11.

SVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.84.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$51.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

