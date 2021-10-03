NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Gap Up to $59.85

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.85, but opened at $62.19. NuVasive shares last traded at $61.45, with a volume of 940 shares changing hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3,135.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million. Analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 380.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NuVasive by 939.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

NuVasive Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

