Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $227.48

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $227.48, but opened at $238.58. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $234.36, with a volume of 28,817 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.96.
In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total value of $11,991,165.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,741,901.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $207,270.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 897,530 shares of company stock worth $232,792,154.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,269,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
