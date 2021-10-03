Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $227.48

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $227.48, but opened at $238.58. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $234.36, with a volume of 28,817 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.96.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total value of $11,991,165.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,741,901.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $207,270.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 897,530 shares of company stock worth $232,792,154.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,269,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

