Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Up to $41.59

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.59, but opened at $42.98. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 680 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCYC. B. Riley began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $65,124.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,085.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,400. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.